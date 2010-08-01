Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 gsx bad starter? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 26 Posts 175 96 gsx bad starter? Hey guys, so today I was riding my 787 gsx and works and runs great, but I turned it off at the end of the day and when I went to flush the motor later it wouldnt start. Here is the symptom, the starter selinoid clicks but the starter does nothing, doesnt spin at all. So I tried jumping the two terminals inside the black electrical box and that didnt do anything so Im thinking I have a bad starter, but that just seems odd as I replaced it with a brand new one 6 months ago, all the wires are newer and the the connections are tight.



So where do I look next? 5 1985 JS550's FOR SALE

2 1983 JS440's FOR SALE

1 2014 seadoo GTR

1 1996 seadoo gsx

1 2006 crf250r

1 trx400ex



whole lot of toys, no time to play. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 26 Posts 175 Re: 96 gsx bad starter? Brand new OEM starter. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,262 Re: 96 gsx bad starter? Put your red test lead from your meter on the red cable at the starter and Ground the other lead.



Push the Start/Stop button.



Are you getting 12v?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules