  Today, 08:22 PM #1
    96 gsx bad starter?

    Hey guys, so today I was riding my 787 gsx and works and runs great, but I turned it off at the end of the day and when I went to flush the motor later it wouldnt start. Here is the symptom, the starter selinoid clicks but the starter does nothing, doesnt spin at all. So I tried jumping the two terminals inside the black electrical box and that didnt do anything so Im thinking I have a bad starter, but that just seems odd as I replaced it with a brand new one 6 months ago, all the wires are newer and the the connections are tight.

    So where do I look next?
  Today, 08:23 PM #2
    Re: 96 gsx bad starter?

    Brand new OEM starter.
  Today, 09:04 PM #3
    Re: 96 gsx bad starter?

    Put your red test lead from your meter on the red cable at the starter and Ground the other lead.

    Push the Start/Stop button.

    Are you getting 12v?


