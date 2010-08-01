Hey guys, so today I was riding my 787 gsx and works and runs great, but I turned it off at the end of the day and when I went to flush the motor later it wouldnt start. Here is the symptom, the starter selinoid clicks but the starter does nothing, doesnt spin at all. So I tried jumping the two terminals inside the black electrical box and that didnt do anything so Im thinking I have a bad starter, but that just seems odd as I replaced it with a brand new one 6 months ago, all the wires are newer and the the connections are tight.
So where do I look next?