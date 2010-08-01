pxctoday

  Today, 08:13 PM #1
    terryupnu
    2001 Sea Doo RX Water in hull

    I took the ski out today and it ran perfect but after about an hour, I noticed some water in the hull.

    Any ideas where I should start? I know it could a number of things but I thought I would ask.

    I rode the ski without the seat and I know its not the carbon ring, clear hose on the back of the cylinder, or fitting/hose on the bottom of the exhaust.

    Thanks

    2001 Sea Doo RX 951 Carb
  Today, 09:07 PM #2
    rdjeep
    Re: 2001 Sea Doo RX Water in hull

    Check the water jacketed area of the exhaust pipe. There one or more core hole covers, that are welded in place. These can corrode from the inside out.
    Less likely in your case, but check the vacuum breaker holes in the bailer tube fittings.
