98 XL760 Starter/Electrical Help Needed

Howdy All,



Long time no post. I just purchased a 98 XL760 from a neighbor and it's a super clean ski! Except now I have a problem. It won't start. Some background info: The day I bought it the seller had a hard time starting it and said his battery was drained. So after the battery was charged he started it which enabled me to take it out for a test ride. Everything went well the rest of the day. That was last Sun. Today I tried to fire it up and got a click coming from the electrical panel located just rear of the engine. So I figured the battery was old and wasn't up to starting the engine. I pulled a good battery out of my Waveraider 1100 and installed it. I hit the starter button and now I get a loud buzz from the electrical panel. I wondered if I was having a problem with the starter solenoid. I removed the electrical panel and opened it up. The buzz is definately coming from the starter solenoid. I jumped the two large terminals on the starter solenoid and the starter can be heard spinning but the engine isn't turning over. I pulled the PTO shield off and rotated the engine by hand with the plugs out. Tried it again by jumping the starter solenoid and got the same thing, nothing. I ran a jumper cable from the neg side of the battery and ground it to the engine block to rule out a bad ground and got the same thing, nothing.



Does this sound like a bad starter? Solenoid? or both? In the event the starter is going out, how easy is it to replace. I can't see it! Anything else I should test? By the way I have 14V to one side of the starter solenoid and when I hit the start button it drops to 7V. It doesn't appear the other larger terminal is getting voltage when I hit the starter button. I am only getting voltage to one post on the starter solenoid.







As always your comments and help are greatly appreciated.



Your starter solenoid sounds shot since you dont get voltage on the other side. But, the voltage drop (only on one side) makes me think loose connection or bad ground. If the solenoid is not passing voltage then there would be no current draw to pull the battery voltage down. Get the battery load tested and/or make sure its fully charged and try again.



