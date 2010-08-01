Howdy All,
Long time no post. I just purchased a 98 XL760 from a neighbor and it's a super clean ski! Except now I have a problem. It won't start. Some background info: The day I bought it the seller had a hard time starting it and said his battery was drained. So after the battery was charged he started it which enabled me to take it out for a test ride. Everything went well the rest of the day. That was last Sun. Today I tried to fire it up and got a click coming from the electrical panel located just rear of the engine. So I figured the battery was old and wasn't up to starting the engine. I pulled a good battery out of my Waveraider 1100 and installed it. I hit the starter button and now I get a loud buzz from the electrical panel. I wondered if I was having a problem with the starter solenoid. I removed the electrical panel and opened it up. The buzz is definately coming from the starter solenoid. I jumped the two large terminals on the starter solenoid and the starter can be heard spinning but the engine isn't turning over. I pulled the PTO shield off and rotated the engine by hand with the plugs out. Tried it again by jumping the starter solenoid and got the same thing, nothing. I ran a jumper cable from the neg side of the battery and ground it to the engine block to rule out a bad ground and got the same thing, nothing.
Does this sound like a bad starter? Solenoid? or both? In the event the starter is going out, how easy is it to replace. I can't see it! Anything else I should test? By the way I have 14V to one side of the starter solenoid and when I hit the start button it drops to 7V. It doesn't appear the other larger terminal is getting voltage when I hit the starter button. I am only getting voltage to one post on the starter solenoid.
As always your comments and help are greatly appreciated.
Hec