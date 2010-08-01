Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx FPP running problems #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 69 650sx FPP running problems Ok, so I got a hold of a Factory Pipe and installed it the other day. I took it out for the first time today and it ran pretty good. BUT I noticed that after sitting for a while it was hard to start. Was like slower cranking, sounded almost like the exhaust was full of water and the engine didn't like the back pressure. After it cleared up it would start fine. It would not do this if I fell off and started it shortly afterwards. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 69 Re: 650sx FPP running problems I guess I'll also say that I NEVER had this problem before the FPP pipe... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) RacerX2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

