  Today, 06:29 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is offline
    PWCToday Regular 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    33
    Posts
    69

    650sx FPP running problems

    Ok, so I got a hold of a Factory Pipe and installed it the other day. I took it out for the first time today and it ran pretty good. BUT I noticed that after sitting for a while it was hard to start. Was like slower cranking, sounded almost like the exhaust was full of water and the engine didn't like the back pressure. After it cleared up it would start fine. It would not do this if I fell off and started it shortly afterwards. Any ideas?
  Today, 06:41 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is offline
    PWCToday Regular 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    33
    Posts
    69

    Re: 650sx FPP running problems

    I guess I'll also say that I NEVER had this problem before the FPP pipe...
