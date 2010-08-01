|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
650sx FPP running problems
Ok, so I got a hold of a Factory Pipe and installed it the other day. I took it out for the first time today and it ran pretty good. BUT I noticed that after sitting for a while it was hard to start. Was like slower cranking, sounded almost like the exhaust was full of water and the engine didn't like the back pressure. After it cleared up it would start fine. It would not do this if I fell off and started it shortly afterwards. Any ideas?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 650sx FPP running problems
I guess I'll also say that I NEVER had this problem before the FPP pipe...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- RacerX2
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules