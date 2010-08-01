|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Jetmate electronics
I have an ebox, stator, and flywheel out of an 89 jetmate. I won't be using them. Having trouble loading pics. Please txt 2095894154 for any more info and pics. Ebox and stator are pretty clean, flywheel should be blasted and cleaned up.
-
I dream skis
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules