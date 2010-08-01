Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Leftovers from 760 Raider and WB2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location mn Posts 18 Leftovers from 760 Raider and WB2 Two skis that donated to build some project standups. I ran both skis a fair bit (about a tank each) before I disassembled so I can actually vouch that the parts were working when removed. Both were freshwater MN skis.



Fuel Level Senders from both the WB2 and Waveraider 760 - 60 shipped each.



WB2 'dash' gauge 50 shipped



Waveraider speed sender (the part that bolts to the ride plate), complete with wiring and seal where it enters the hull. It seemed to reasonably accurate - I believe it indicated the top speed of the raider as 56 mph or so. 40 shipped



WB2 oil injection tank, level sender, pump and lines. Again, I ran about a tank through the ski before I took it apart in September - the oil injection system seemed to work great - the exhaust had a seemingly normal amount of smoke. 70 shipped - less if you just want the pump and lines



WB2 155 impeller and raider 760 144 impeller. i'd say both are 8/10 - some marks on the leading edge but nothing questionable. 50 shipped each



1996 WB2 front bumper and RH rear corner moldings. i'd say 7/10 condition. 30 shipped for the bumper, 20 for the corner.



I do still have the hood and steering from the WB2 - i'd rate 6-7/10 condition. steering bushings are a loose. willing to separate the hood, hinge, yellow shell and black gauge visor. also have the handlebar pad but not the bars (they were bent) - It'll be going in the trash before too long so if you are interested let me know and we can work something out.

