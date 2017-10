Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 6m6 cases? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 49 6m6 cases? So I was taking apart my donor engine from a wetjet kraze and noticed 6m601 on my single carb cases, but I have 61x cylinders. What does this mean? Is it a 650 or 701? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 55 Posts 3,057 Re: 6m6 cases? 701, 61X cases say 6M6 on the bottom of them.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



