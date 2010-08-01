|
aftermarket hulls
i am trying to attend WF ..but if I can't make it I am asking for help :
.....I was wondering that there are no , resp. few comments on the aftermarket hulls like kommander or proforce .
can sb who actually rode /saw them comment a bit !! ..also the recommended (i know , personal preferences ..i don't like the kawi 1100) powerplants .
i have a '13 sj and a hydro ...i like the way the hydro handles but am tired of the engine , resp its maintenance/repair issues .
thx ,chris
