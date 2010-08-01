|
1994 Squarenose 785 B Pipe AC Pole $2k Michigan
First and foremost, This ski belongs to my friend, I am posting it for him.
1994 Squarenose - non running condition
AC Aluminum pole, UMI steering etc.
785 Big bore, this is a 61x motor
Factor B pipe
ADA Racing head with extra domes
Aluminum roundnose waterbox
Brand new RHAAS motor mounts
ADA aluminum coupler with SXR dampener
Pro Tec ride pate and scoop grate
Motor was brand new, my friend was out for a ride when the motor mounts let loose, also ruined the couplers. Ski was towed in. Ski was supposedly winterized properly but clearly was not. When I went to install the new coupler on the motor, I realized the motor was locked up. Crankcase full of water from being towed in, and the ski was never properly winterized. My buddy that owns the ski is not mechanical at all and has no garage to store the ski. He has a little over $3k into it because it blew up right when he got it and it was rebuilt. He no longer wants to put money into this ski. Only thing left thats good is the head and cases. Cylinder and pistons are damaged from freezing and being locked up. This is a total bummer for my buddy but it is what it is.
This ski is a perfect part-out ski for someone who has the time and space, which I do not. It is also a perfect ski to drop a stock 701 or spare motor in and have for fun. If I hadn't bought a new house recently, I'd buy it from him.
He's asking $2k OBO. Located in New Baltimore, MI. Please PM with interest.
