Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 760 Starter Replacement Trouble #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location St. Louis MO Age 24 Posts 208 760 Starter Replacement Trouble I have a 760 from a waveraider in my blaster, and it randomly wouldn't start while riding a bit ago. Finally got some time to diagnose it since all I heard was a click. The starter had 12 volts and was not moving at all. I tried jumping the starter and nothing so I decided to replace it. Ordered one http://www.ebay.com/itm/FITS-YAMAHA-...72.m2749.l2649



I have the protec exhaust on and for the life of me can't get to two bolts on it so I replaced the starter with it on. Anyway I got the new starter on and tightened down and it's not in all the way from what I can tell. It has power now but just spins without engaging so I assume it needs to go in that little bit more but the bolts are tight. I've replcead a few starters before so not sure what the problem is. Hopefully I'm doing something dumb just seeing if you guys have any insight. Attached Images 20170930_110737.jpg (1.92 MB, 2 views)

20170930_110737.jpg (1.92 MB, 2 views) 20170930_110733.jpg (2.41 MB, 2 views)



1994 Waveblaster - 760 engine, protec pipe, protec head, dual 44 sbn's, solas impeller, groovy ride plate, protec scoop grate, aluminum waterbox



1986 X2 - in pieces...





Re: 760 Starter Replacement Trouble The only mistake you made was buying a $35 starter & expecting it to work.

Buy a real starter (oem) if you dont wanna do it every time you ride.



