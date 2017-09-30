pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:06 PM #1
    Waveblaster16
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    St. Louis MO
    Age
    24
    Posts
    208

    760 Starter Replacement Trouble

    I have a 760 from a waveraider in my blaster, and it randomly wouldn't start while riding a bit ago. Finally got some time to diagnose it since all I heard was a click. The starter had 12 volts and was not moving at all. I tried jumping the starter and nothing so I decided to replace it. Ordered one http://www.ebay.com/itm/FITS-YAMAHA-...72.m2749.l2649

    I have the protec exhaust on and for the life of me can't get to two bolts on it so I replaced the starter with it on. Anyway I got the new starter on and tightened down and it's not in all the way from what I can tell. It has power now but just spins without engaging so I assume it needs to go in that little bit more but the bolts are tight. I've replcead a few starters before so not sure what the problem is. Hopefully I'm doing something dumb just seeing if you guys have any insight.
  2. Today, 12:42 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,745

    Re: 760 Starter Replacement Trouble

    The only mistake you made was buying a $35 starter & expecting it to work.

    Buy a real starter (oem) if you dont wanna do it every time you ride.
