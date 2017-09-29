Yamaha GP1300 R  SuperStock
A rare GP1300R build in excellent shape. Recent rebuild (>15 hours on crank / pistons) and Yamaha blue paint top deck and white gel coat bottom. Fast and reliable  super fun to ride!
List of some of the parts:
· Pro X 84 mm pistons / Langcourt NikSil Cylinders / lightly ported
· Riva gas EX valves
· Triple Factory Pipes with Flow control valves on stingers
· 46 mm Novi Carbs / R&D Power plenum
· Dual High volume Mikuni fuel pumps and vapor separator
· R&D Dominator Tunnel port manifold (Ported)
· Moto Tsunami V3 Reeds with reed spacers
· Riva Girdle Heads
· Advent adjustable Ignition
· UMI bars with custom carbon steering shaft cover / Billet finger throttle
· Carbon hood / HT custom seat cover / Custom diamond mats
· Riva sponsons / R&D ride plate / Riva trim tabs / Riva scoop grate
· Impeller by Impros / R&D Steering nozzle
Comes with extra engine (Core  but complete with stock carbs, starter, and full electronics), complete jet pump assembly, two extra ignition boxes, ADA billet head and domes (non girdle).
Asking $6500 for everything or can negotiate out any unwanted parts.
Contact Jon @ 336.442.6731 (Text or call)
Thanks for looking!


