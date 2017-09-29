|
FS: Yamaha GP1300R - Triple Pipe
Yamaha GP1300 R SuperStock
A rare GP1300R build in excellent shape. Recent rebuild (>15 hours on crank / pistons) and Yamaha blue paint top deck and white gel coat bottom. Fast and reliable super fun to ride!
List of some of the parts:
· Pro X 84 mm pistons / Langcourt NikSil Cylinders / lightly ported
· Riva gas EX valves
· Triple Factory Pipes with Flow control valves on stingers
· 46 mm Novi Carbs / R&D Power plenum
· Dual High volume Mikuni fuel pumps and vapor separator
· R&D Dominator Tunnel port manifold (Ported)
· Moto Tsunami V3 Reeds with reed spacers
· Riva Girdle Heads
· Advent adjustable Ignition
· UMI bars with custom carbon steering shaft cover / Billet finger throttle
· Carbon hood / HT custom seat cover / Custom diamond mats
· Riva sponsons / R&D ride plate / Riva trim tabs / Riva scoop grate
· Impeller by Impros / R&D Steering nozzle
Comes with extra engine (Core but complete with stock carbs, starter, and full electronics), complete jet pump assembly, two extra ignition boxes, ADA billet head and domes (non girdle).
Asking $6500 for everything or can negotiate out any unwanted parts.
Contact Jon @ 336.442.6731 (Text or call)
Thanks for looking!
