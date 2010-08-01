I have a 74 hand laid hull I was working on to completely rebuild, but the project was put on hold a few years ago and don't know when I'll get to it.
These hulls really are significantly lighter then the SMC hulls, even more so than FX-1's

Completely defoamed and stripped down since the wooden bulkhead was rotted. Also was going to lower the handle pole bracket, which is why it was removed. Have this piece along with the panel where the fuel switch/choke attach

No paperwork.
I can meet in CT anywhere between Hartford and Bridgeport.
If someone is interested in just the hood, send me a message and I can ship.

Looking for $50 to someone who can put it to good use. IMG_5139.JPGIMG_5141.JPGIMG_5142.JPGIMG_5140.JPGIMG_5145.JPGIMG_5146.JPGIMG_5122.JPGIMG_5117.JPGIMG_5119.JPG