Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki X2 original cover & 650sx cover #1 resident guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 34 Posts 1,148 Kawasaki X2 original cover & 650sx cover Nice original cover. No rips, zippers work good, has some sun fade to be expected. Cover in great shape in my opinion.



$125 shipped



Kawasaki 650sx O'Neil cover. Shows wear and fade, zippers and cover in good working order.



$50shipped.





05 SXR #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 145 Re: Kawasaki X2 original cover & 650sx cover X2 only fits with stock bars correct?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules