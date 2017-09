Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Top end #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location arizona Age 35 Posts 12 Top end Hello



So I am currently doing a Top end on my x2. I have all the paper work from the last build it had 7yrs ago. Setup is:

650 cases with 650 crank and rods.

750sp cylinder with 81.5mm wiseco pistons.

The problem I am having is finding that big of pistons for 640 rods. I haven't called wiseco yet because they are closed for the weekend was just wondering if anybody else has done this set up or have any other ideas on where to go.



Thanks

