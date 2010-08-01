Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Weak Starter - or something else? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location North Texas Age 58 Posts 10 Weak Starter - or something else? I got a '92 Seadoo SP at estate auction but I did have a chance to visit with the seller. The engine is rebuilt with only 2 hrs on it. He says he ran it and then it sat in his workshop for 2 yrs. Thought it would only need a battery and carb cleaned out. The carb was not very gummy. I pulled the fuel tank and emptied out the fuel and debris. The intake and carb has corrosion so he must not have sprayed it down when he deactivated it. He said he didn't winterize it because he kept it inside. Okay... Last couple winters in TX have not been harsh so I bit.



The coupling between the engine and shaft have bite marks like a pipe wrench on it. I could not move the coupling by hand. So before I put the carb back on, I pulled the plugs and sprayed some Sta--Bil foaming oil in the top and into the carb. I hooked up jumper cables to a 550 CA deep cycle boat battery and it spun slowly at first and then full starter speed after that so I suspect it was completely dry inside. I put a compression tester into one side and tried to crank it but it barely spins. It seems to hit a couple of compression strokes and then stalls.



The cables are warm to the touch. The ground cable has 0 resistance so I'm ruling that out for now. I'm wondering if I have a bad starter, solenoid, or if the jet pump is a little stiff. I've never done maintenance on a jet pump before. I just ordered a battery, knowing that they only last a couple years but I'll use it also on the ATV I'm repairing in the meantime to keep it charged up and exercised.



I've got the brain box out and I'm going to jump across the solenoid to eliminate that from the equation first. I have a weekend or two of warm weather left to ride with my kids if I can get this starter problem whipped fast enough. Otherwise, I'll leave the fuel system dry and start fresh next spring. What advice do some of you experienced wrenchers have for me, mainly about the symptoms and priority of chasing the starter or jet pump? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,742 Re: Weak Starter - or something else? Rear flywheel should turn freely with plugs out it not starter will drag,find out which one is dragging..... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location North Texas Age 58 Posts 10 Re: Weak Starter - or something else? And what is the fastest way to find that out? I see a pin in the coupling. Drive that out and then spin the shaft inside the coupling? See if the pump shaft is binding? I don't know what it should feel like. Firm at all or free spinning?

