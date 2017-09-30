Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1986 Kawasaki X2 750 project $1500 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 38 Posts 10 1986 Kawasaki X2 750 project $1500 1986 X2 project for sale. Comes with a very nice 1996 sts 750 I bought to use as a donor that is ready for the water if you decided not to use it for a donor. Also included is an srx800 impeller already installed in a 650 pump. This is a nearly complete project. Will need turf, paint, and new seat cover. So basically you just pick your own colors, but everything else is there between the original X2 parts and the sts donor. I have $2000 or more invested at this point. Will sell everything for $1500. Awesome deal for someone looking to make their own 750 X2. Compression is 170 psi in both cylinders of the sts motor, which is a big pin I believe based on the year. Have original paperwork from the dealer when it was bought locally back in 1996 for the sts also. X2 hull is stripped and ready to be sanded and painted. The X2 was complete when I started. All the original parts are with it. Bolts and small parts are in labeled bags. It had been sitting a while so the 650 engine was seized but goes with it. The hull has no major damage, just typical nicks and scuffs underneath. Price is firm at $1500. No trailer or battery, but I can start the sts with a spare battery so you can hear it run. The sts is all original including the oil injection, but I also have the case drain and oil injection block off kits that will go with it as well. Located in Maine. Zip is 04955.



1500 huh?!



