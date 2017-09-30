Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Chicago Posts 875 Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts 750sx black tray pads minor cracking on back by handle cutouts otherwise great shape 60 shipped



650 boysen reeds no cages 40 shipped for complete set



650 diverted exhaust manifold 60 shipped



650 oem reeds and cages 35 shipped



Misc 650 electronics, 2 coils, ebox, regulator, etc. 80 shipped unknown condition



86 x2 complete electronics, no rev limiter, spare n.o.s. coil 200 shipped



750 flywheel 40 shipped really clean



Mariner 650 intake grate open 35 shipped



650/750 starter bendix combo came off running ski 85 shipped



750 oem reeds and cages 40 shipped



Riva flame arrested and outerwear 35 shipped



750 stock exhaust manifold 40 shipped



All prices obo, don't be afraid to shoot me an offer







Re: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts More pictures



Re: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts Seadoo starter 50 shipped



Re: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts Boysen reeds sold



Re: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts I like to have purple wire cdi coil and siver exhaust manifold for 650K shoot me your pay pal info.

