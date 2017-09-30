pxctoday

  Today, 01:10 PM #1
    soxfan1129
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Chicago
    Posts
    875

    Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts

    750sx black tray pads minor cracking on back by handle cutouts otherwise great shape 60 shipped

    650 boysen reeds no cages 40 shipped for complete set

    650 diverted exhaust manifold 60 shipped

    650 oem reeds and cages 35 shipped

    Misc 650 electronics, 2 coils, ebox, regulator, etc. 80 shipped unknown condition

    86 x2 complete electronics, no rev limiter, spare n.o.s. coil 200 shipped

    750 flywheel 40 shipped really clean

    Mariner 650 intake grate open 35 shipped

    650/750 starter bendix combo came off running ski 85 shipped

    750 oem reeds and cages 40 shipped

    Riva flame arrested and outerwear 35 shipped

    750 stock exhaust manifold 40 shipped

    All prices obo, don't be afraid to shoot me an offer



    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

    Send it!
    IL Jet Riders
  Today, 01:11 PM #2
    soxfan1129
    resident guru soxfan1129's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Chicago
    Posts
    875

    Re: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts

    More pictures

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

    Send it!
    IL Jet Riders
  Today, 01:11 PM #3
    soxfan1129
    resident guru soxfan1129's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Chicago
    Posts
    875

    Re: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts

    Seadoo starter 50 shipped

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

    Send it!
    IL Jet Riders
  Today, 02:16 PM #4
    soxfan1129
    resident guru soxfan1129's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Chicago
    Posts
    875

    Re: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts

    Boysen reeds sold

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

    Send it!
    IL Jet Riders
  Today, 02:20 PM #5
    jetski2004
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    napa ca
    Age
    58
    Posts
    157

    Re: Garage clean out 650 and 750 parts

    I like to have purple wire cdi coil and siver exhaust manifold for 650K shoot me your pay pal info.
