|
|
-
impellar change
2009 fx sho 310 hrs: ski has been cavitating slightly on take off, so I removed it,and it is only partially worn on leading edge.there was a small piece of wood,housing is good.while I got it out,I would like to improve take off,I don't need top end all that much,any recomendations for a good quality hole shot impellar,thank you.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules