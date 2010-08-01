Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 00 yamaha gp1200r parting out! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location CARTERSVILLE, GA Posts 132 00 yamaha gp1200r parting out! 00 gp1200r hull is for sale (local pick up georgia)** needs some light repair**

as of now have all parts.

Cases are good now cracks or welds.

Crank is core now major damage (water in cases bearing noise)

cylinders have scoring but no cracks breaks or major damage.

Carbs had water in them (good clean or for parts butterflies are ok!



