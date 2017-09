Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 seadoo gtx ltd 951 parting out!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location CARTERSVILLE, GA Posts 132 98 seadoo gtx ltd 951 parting out!! 98 SEADOO GTX LTD 951 HULL IS IN GOOD SHAPE NEW SEAT COVERS AND HOOD GOOD. (FOR LOCAL PICK UP IN GEORGIA)

AS OF NOW HAVE ALL PARTS EXCEPT THE CRANK (SOLD)

CYLINDER HAS BEEN BORED 1.25 OVER.

NEW WSM TOP END KIT 1.00mm PISTONS, RINGS, PINS, BEARINGS AND GASKET SET.

MPEM HAS BEEN TESTED HAS 125 HOURS COMES WITH PROGRAMMED KEY!

INFO METER TESTED AND WORKING!



PM ME FOR PRICES, PICS, QUESTIONS, THANKS FOR LOOKING!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules