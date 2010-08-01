pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:00 PM
    superstock1986
    superstock1986 is offline
    Frequent Poster superstock1986's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Bay City Michigan
    Age
    31
    Posts
    189

    Who bought the molds from trinity for the gen 2 x2

    Who bought the molds from trinity for the gen 2 x2

    thanks
  Today, 01:51 AM
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    41
    Posts
    737

    Re: Who bought the molds from trinity for the gen 2 x2

    I purchased Trinity Composites, but did not get the X2 molds. Someone beat me to them by hours, and I do not believe he plans to put them into production. I did however also purchase George's GTX2 top deck and hood molds and I will be producing a complete gen2 x2 from the GTX2 top deck and Trinity Vector bottom deck. I also am making molds of the OEM hood so that will be an option if you don't like George's hood or want to stay closer to OEM. The result will be a very close replica of the OEM gen2 x2 but made with Trinity's high level of quality. Contact me if interested: trinitycomposites@yahoo.com.
