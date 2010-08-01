|
Who bought the molds from trinity for the gen 2 x2
I purchased Trinity Composites, but did not get the X2 molds. Someone beat me to them by hours, and I do not believe he plans to put them into production. I did however also purchase George’s GTX2 top deck and hood molds and I will be producing a complete gen2 x2 from the GTX2 top deck and Trinity Vector bottom deck. I also am making molds of the OEM hood so that will be an option if you don’t like George’s hood or want to stay closer to OEM. The result will be a very close replica of the OEM gen2 x2 but made with Trinity’s high level of quality. Contact me if interested: trinitycomposites@yahoo.com.
