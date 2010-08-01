pxctoday

  Today, 08:40 PM
    rustybarnard440
    rustybarnard440 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Alberta
    Posts
    91

    Wtb: 93-94 seadoo xp trim system

    Looking for a trim system from a 93-94 XP

    need the trim motor assembly
    cable
  Today, 09:26 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    679

    Re: Wtb: 93-94 seadoo xp trim system

    In idaho now , have one , will have to pull and test , but all there on a ski I bought to scrap out
