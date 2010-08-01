Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb: 93-94 seadoo xp trim system #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Alberta Posts 91 Wtb: 93-94 seadoo xp trim system Looking for a trim system from a 93-94 XP



need the trim motor assembly

Re: Wtb: 93-94 seadoo xp trim system In idaho now , have one , will have to pull and test , but all there on a ski I bought to scrap out

