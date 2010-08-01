pxctoday

  Today, 07:07 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is offline
    PWCToday Regular newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    58

    98 SXI Pro for Racing

    Hello,

    I'm going to be picking up an '89 SXI Pro sometime next week and I was wondering if the SXI Pro's are good racing skis. I'm not gonna be running the pro classes or anything, but for the average novice rider would it be a good, stable, and fast-ish racing ski?

    I was wondering what the top speed for an SXI Pro would be.
    All It has done to it is a pipe, impeller, and filters.

    Also, what should the compression be and what should I look for when I go and check it out in person. I don't know too much about jet skis so give me some tips of what I should look for before I buy.
  Today, 07:20 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,515

    Re: 98 SXI Pro for Racing

    89?
  Today, 08:42 PM #3
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is offline
    PWCToday Regular newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    58

    Re: 98 SXI Pro for Racing

    I meant 1998.

    are they good skis?
