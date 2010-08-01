Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rave Valve worn out, Sleeve? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Highland, Michigan Age 52 Posts 6 Rave Valve worn out, Sleeve? Both of my RAVE valves on my 1997 GTX are worn out. Best effort in measuring between the valve stem and the housing netted me a 0.012" - 0.014" difference. The valve stem and the housing both show signs of wear. Being a car guy and not wanting to fork out $120 each for replacements, has anyone tried to sleeve them with a brass sleeve? Basically like an auto motive valve guide. I would think I could ream a guide to be a couple thousands bigger then the valve, turn it down to allow a couple thousands interference with the housing, heat the housing and press it in. If it did slip, the valve would keep it from going into the engine.



Anyone try this or see a reason it wont work? Maybe too much side load to work? Or should I just spend the money and have it all replaced with new to last the next 20 years?



