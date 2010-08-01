pxctoday

    RPM RACING ENT Dana Point to Seal Beach Offshore Event

    Dana Point to Seal Beach Registration deadline October 8th Visit RPM Racing Ent: :http://www.rpmracingent.com/

    Schedule of Events: Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 6:30 a.m.- 8:00 a.m.- Registration/tech inspection Dana Point Embarcardero (launch ramp parking lot) Note: All Racers must check in and "clear registration" and be inspected prior to rider's meeting. 8:00 a.m.- 8:30 a.m.- Mandatory Rider's Meeting (all racers) 8:30 a.m.- 9:25 a.m.- Racer's launch and proceed to start/finish area 9:30 am - 11:30 a.m. - 2017 Dana Point to Seal Bach & Back Race 12:30 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.- Awards ceremony ~ Gemmels Restaurant & Banquet Room (located very close to Dana Point Launch)

    Please check back for all updates and info. Please forward this link to anyone that is interested in participating!

    I look forward to seeing everyone at this great event!!!

    Sincerely, Ross Wallach, Race Director RPM RACING ENTERPRISES Phone (310) 318-4012 Email: rpmracingent@yahoo.com

    WCWCC Race division supports our club racers by providing video reels that will promote your sponsors and your achievements. We often manage racers media content and likeness. If you feel you have the talent but have no way to getting the exposure you need to get sponsors. Look no further, join our watercraft club. What are you waiting for join today!

    JOIN TODAY! http://wcwcc.com/

    https://youtu.be/GfpUg3DV-l4
