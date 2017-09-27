Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Rode a Superjet 650 yesterday..... #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 192 Rode a Superjet 650 yesterday..... Ran across a 91 SuperJet 650 on CL for sale this week. I've been thinking that I'd upgrade to one sometime soon so even though I'm not ready yet, I contacted the guy & invited him to bring it to our beach to ride, have a beer & talk the talk for a bit. He accepted & came out last night, arriving just as the sun was dropping. He's selling it with a garage dolly & a receiver carrier. It's been painted a couple times, looks like yellow gelcoat originally. Engine was stock except for an aftermarket spark arrestor. In good shape overall.

So we rode across the lake on our own skis, then stopped at another beach & swapped skis. His has the finger throttle, mine still has the thumb thottle. The tray on the SuperJet is a bit wider. It has a pretty stiff pole spring in it so the pole was extremely light. It was definitely weird to ride right away. Seems to turn nicely, but rides more upright. The 550 turns fine, but I think you need to lean it over to do it well. Other than that, I'm not sure what it was that seemed so odd, but when we got off them, both of us commented how much different the two ride.

2017-09-27.jpg

I'm not quite ready to buy yet so if anyone else is, PM me & I'll pass on his info. Last edited by AirJunky; Today at 11:05 AM .

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX BillCurrent ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

My JS550 build . - SOLD #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,472 Re: Rode a Superjet 650 yesterday..... Don't pass her up!

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 35 Posts 3,781 Re: Rode a Superjet 650 yesterday..... Yea the SN and 96-07 RN are interesting skis to ride. Like I've said in another thread, their flat turning is obsolete for racing but it's the foundation upon which most of the freestyle and freeride hulls have been built. Super wide and stable in roll side to side, and flat turning. Turn the bars and goose the throttle and you can do a 360 within the skis length. That said in stock form the SN and 96-07 do lean quite a bit. When they do lean, they cavitate.



We had a buoy course out at our local lake and I was able to ride our mint mostly stock 95 SN, a mint mostly stock 04 RN, and my mint mostly stock except handling mods 09 back to back. The SN and 04RN in stock form still lean quite a bit, and their steering isn't as sensitive or nicely flat turning as other RNs I've ridden. The leaning meant you either had to ride it trying to keep the ski flat in turns, or lean over and accept the cavitation and lack of hook up. Definitely things that could be helped with a ride plate and intake grate, but interesting to try the skis stock. 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, bars, Worx 228 intake [45.6mph gps]

2009 SJ: rebuild in process

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





