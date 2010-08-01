pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:47 AM #1
    kawasaki00
    kawasaki00 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Mooresville NC
    Age
    38
    Posts
    51

    35cc domes, excellent condition. $70

    Have a set of 35cc domes bought these last summer then went a different route. This is the old photo of when I purchased them because they still look the same and never used them.
    $70 shipped CONUS
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 