Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: John Zigler I need your input #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Montana Age 57 Posts 19 John Zigler I need your input Awhile back you told me how to winterize my 1100 waveventure's I can't find the post anymore so I don't remember what all you said. I remember something about blowing air thru the hoses on the head is that with it running or not running Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules