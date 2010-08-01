My wife's 1988 X2 has the X2 vertical Kawasaki start/stop switch on the left handle bar. It also has a motorcycle hand brake type lever for the nozzle trim on the left handle bar. I am not sure that there is enough room between the start/stop switch and the handlebar grip on the left for a Blowsion universal bilge switch:
universal_bilge_switch.jpguniversal_bilge_switch_1.jpg
https://www.blowsion.com/products/hu...ndle-bar-mount
It had a 29-year-old pushbutton round three-wire bilge switch of a type I have never seen before which was mounted below the UMI Racing horizontal brace. And it finally failed this afternoon, almost sinking the ski.