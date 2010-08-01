Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Best Bilge Switch for X2 with UMI Racing Handlebars ? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 362 Best Bilge Switch for X2 with UMI Racing Handlebars ? My wife's 1988 X2 has the X2 vertical Kawasaki start/stop switch on the left handle bar. It also has a motorcycle hand brake type lever for the nozzle trim on the left handle bar. I am not sure that there is enough room between the start/stop switch and the handlebar grip on the left for a Blowsion universal bilge switch:





universal_bilge_switch.jpguniversal_bilge_switch_1.jpg

https://www.blowsion.com/products/hu...ndle-bar-mount



It had a 29-year-old pushbutton round three-wire bilge switch of a type I have never seen before which was mounted below the UMI Racing horizontal brace. And it finally failed this afternoon, almost sinking the ski. Last edited by E350; Yesterday at 11:56 PM . Learning Slowly... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

