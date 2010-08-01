Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 to 550SX Pump Conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location CA, USA Age 32 Posts 17 JS550 to 550SX Pump Conversion After reading some old threads, I'm a bit stumped... I know about the Rhaas bearing kit and that I need the driveshaft and impeller shaft(?). What else do I need to make this conversion happen? Is it worth it? Haven't seen any concrete evidence of there being any performance difference.



Find a 550SX hull and be done with it? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) SoCalMX70 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules