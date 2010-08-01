|
|
-
Stx15f parts for sale!!!
I have a gauge assembly with 29 hrs on it for sale, also a pair of mirrors fits 2005-2012 I believe. will take 650 for the gauge and 150 for the pair of mirrors. these are plus shipping. I also have many engine parts including 2 head assemblies, one good cylinder with pistons. also a matched set of cases in good shape, ecms, fuel pumps, hoods, etc...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules