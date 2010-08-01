Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stx15f parts for sale!!! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2005 Location Page, Az Age 61 Posts 398 Stx15f parts for sale!!! I have a gauge assembly with 29 hrs on it for sale, also a pair of mirrors fits 2005-2012 I believe. will take 650 for the gauge and 150 for the pair of mirrors. these are plus shipping. I also have many engine parts including 2 head assemblies, one good cylinder with pistons. also a matched set of cases in good shape, ecms, fuel pumps, hoods, etc... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

