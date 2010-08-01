pxctoday

  Today, 09:21 PM #1
    Evilslywalker20
    Break in oil for 4 stroke????

    Is here a good break in oil for an FXcruiser engine? Just built it, should I just use 40 weight and change it ?
  Today, 10:04 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Break in oil for 4 stroke????

    I usually break in with Castrol 10-30. About 8-10 hours then change it and run synthetic.
