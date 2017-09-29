Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr 1100 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2014 Location Live Oak ca Posts 200 Sxr 1100 I have a 2004 SXR 1100 for sale. It has a few goodies on it. Triple 44's, blowsion hood latch, gas tank, and exhaust outlets. The ski comes with a skat magnum pump that has dual props. This ski stays hooked up in rough water! It has tubbies and a tbm ride plate plus an adjustable handle pole as well. Its a turn key, dead reliable 60+ mph ski. Last time I had it out and GPS's it it ran 62 when it was 108 degrees out and my 230 pound self on it. The ski is dead reliable and sounds awesome! Check the link below for video.



https://youtu.be/6vFRBNqOHhw





