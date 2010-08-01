|
|
-
Wtb,Kawasaki STX or STS in Ohio
Title say it all, twin or triple don't matter must be nice shape. I have an old X2 all stock but bolt on mods,bars,plate,grate,impellor 3 piece pontoon kit runs like new,130 compression,looks new.titled this year been in storage,possible trade?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules