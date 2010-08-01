Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: which of these 2 ride plates for js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location FL Posts 7 which of these 2 ride plates for js550 I am new to riding a standup and I am still working on the basics, turning to the right is my next thing to concure. Right now the ride plate on it says PRO on it, is solid with ridges on the bottom. The other one I have is an ocean pro, it is slightly longer than the other one (5-10mm), it has a hole on the middle of it and the bottom is flat. I understand that different ride plates do different things. I am just not sure which one would be better for a beginner. Also should there be silicone along the sides of it? the one i took off only had it on the front side by the intake grates.



