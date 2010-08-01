|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2004 yamaha superjet for sale
superjet.jpg01313_dcMrhN8q16c_1200x900.jpg00h0h_gH4O7DLi4Y_1200x900.jpg01616_iQdJWohdrQi_1200x900.jpgIMG_9391.JPG-1.jpeg
2004 yamaha superjet,
Runs great mostly stock
pro tech top loader intake grate
custom ride plate
blowsion footholds
blowsion handle bars
the pole has been shortened 3"
solas impeller
bilge pump
Riva red pipe
downside is someone swapped a 61x motor in it but I've beaten stock 62t motors with this thing
Set up for a bit more of freestyle riding then chasing buoys
Clocked it around 45 mph, could go faster with a bigger prop
Looking to sell to try to afford a Kawasaki sxr for more buoy racing setup
$2900 with no trailer and can meet someone in Guntersville, AL or Auburn, AL or anywhere in-between
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules