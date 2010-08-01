superjet.jpg01313_dcMrhN8q16c_1200x900.jpg00h0h_gH4O7DLi4Y_1200x900.jpg01616_iQdJWohdrQi_1200x900.jpgIMG_9391.JPG-1.jpeg


2004 yamaha superjet,

Runs great mostly stock

pro tech top loader intake grate
custom ride plate
blowsion footholds
blowsion handle bars
the pole has been shortened 3"
solas impeller
bilge pump
Riva red pipe

downside is someone swapped a 61x motor in it but I've beaten stock 62t motors with this thing

Set up for a bit more of freestyle riding then chasing buoys

Clocked it around 45 mph, could go faster with a bigger prop

Looking to sell to try to afford a Kawasaki sxr for more buoy racing setup


$2900 with no trailer and can meet someone in Guntersville, AL or Auburn, AL or anywhere in-between