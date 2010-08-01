Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 yamaha superjet for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Auburn Age 22 Posts 2 2004 yamaha superjet for sale superjet.jpg01313_dcMrhN8q16c_1200x900.jpg00h0h_gH4O7DLi4Y_1200x900.jpg01616_iQdJWohdrQi_1200x900.jpgIMG_9391.JPG-1.jpeg





2004 yamaha superjet,



Runs great mostly stock



pro tech top loader intake grate

custom ride plate

blowsion footholds

blowsion handle bars

the pole has been shortened 3"

solas impeller

bilge pump

Riva red pipe



downside is someone swapped a 61x motor in it but I've beaten stock 62t motors with this thing



Set up for a bit more of freestyle riding then chasing buoys



Clocked it around 45 mph, could go faster with a bigger prop



Looking to sell to try to afford a Kawasaki sxr for more buoy racing setup





$2900 with no trailer and can meet someone in Guntersville, AL or Auburn, AL or anywhere in-between Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules