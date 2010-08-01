Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: wtb yamaha 760 stator #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2008 Location joliet Ilinois Posts 274 wtb yamaha 760 stator I'm looking for a clean yamaha 760 stator #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,771 Re: wtb yamaha 760 stator Ive got one. Im addicted... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,469 Re: wtb yamaha 760 stator I have one, $30 shipped with cover

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Marineking Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules