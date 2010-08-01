pxctoday

  Today, 03:19 PM
    jakber
    Ultra 150 fouls plugs a lot

    Hi yall, I have a 2000 ultra 150 that is fast as heck, super clean and runs great for the first 30 minutes, then after that it starts to decline because the plugs are fouling. I have the later ignition and Im running br9es plugs because thats what the mechanic said and what the flame arrestor says. The mechanic said that itll probably happen because it runs rich on oil, it cost $7 for 4 plugs. Is there any way to make them foul less? Without running too much of hotter plugs because I dont want to generate hot spots on the piston and increase my deto risk. Thanks!
    don37725
    Re: Ultra 150 fouls plugs a lot

    Check for proper operation of your variable oil pump - If it is wide open at all times for some reason it will kill plugs - Get your hand or eyeball on the oil pump while you open and close the throttle - As you move the throttle from idle to wide open your oil pump cable and lever should also move from min to max

    Been a long time since I owned an Ultra 150 but I believe the pump lever is spring loaded so if the cable breaks or is not connected the pump will go to max.
