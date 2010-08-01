Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ultra 150 fouls plugs a lot #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Age 14 Posts 56 Ultra 150 fouls plugs a lot Hi yall, I have a 2000 ultra 150 that is fast as heck, super clean and runs great for the first 30 minutes, then after that it starts to decline because the plugs are fouling. I have the later ignition and Im running br9es plugs because thats what the mechanic said and what the flame arrestor says. The mechanic said that itll probably happen because it runs rich on oil, it cost $7 for 4 plugs. Is there any way to make them foul less? Without running too much of hotter plugs because I dont want to generate hot spots on the piston and increase my deto risk. Thanks! ultra 150 lake travis texas #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,369 Re: Ultra 150 fouls plugs a lot Check for proper operation of your variable oil pump - If it is wide open at all times for some reason it will kill plugs - Get your hand or eyeball on the oil pump while you open and close the throttle - As you move the throttle from idle to wide open your oil pump cable and lever should also move from min to max



Been a long time since I owned an Ultra 150 but I believe the pump lever is spring loaded so if the cable breaks or is not connected the pump will go to max. Last edited by don37725; Today at 04:49 PM .

