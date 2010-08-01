Hi yall, I have a 2000 ultra 150 that is fast as heck, super clean and runs great for the first 30 minutes, then after that it starts to decline because the plugs are fouling. I have the later ignition and Im running br9es plugs because thats what the mechanic said and what the flame arrestor says. The mechanic said that itll probably happen because it runs rich on oil, it cost $7 for 4 plugs. Is there any way to make them foul less? Without running too much of hotter plugs because I dont want to generate hot spots on the piston and increase my deto risk. Thanks!