Hey there 650SX and X2 riders- I've negotiated a deal with Factory Pipe to bring back a one time run of brand new Factory Pipe limited and mod pipes for all years 650 & X2's. Price will be $499 shipped and will be a pre order deal where I need to get a minimum order of 50 pipes. Package will include headpipe, chamber and all mountingparts and pieces and come with the manufacuteres warranty. If I can't meet the minimum, your money will be fully refunded. The store website is www.factorypipedeal.com and should be open later today or tomorrow. All details will be on the website. Please share with your friends!

