The most comfortable, stable and powerful, top of the line cruiser model. With one of the best hulls for rough water and stability great for skiing, fishing, wakeboarding and long distant touring
Features: Plenty of storage, Deep water reboarding step, Adjustable trim, cruise assist, no wake and learner modes, Yamaha DNA property security system, demobiliser fob. THIS IS NOT SUPERCHARGED so reduced weight and better reliability.
Comes with Yamaha waverunner cover, custom built fishing rack, esky, safety gear including current EPIRB (registered and in date), v sheets, fire extinguisher, 2 adult life jackets, 2 kids life jackets.