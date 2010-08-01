pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:06 PM #1
    hen2190
    hen2190 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indonesia
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1

    2011 Yamaha waverunner FX HO Cruiser 1812cc

    3 seater cruiser 1812cc. 70 litre fuel capacity.

    The most comfortable, stable and powerful, top of the line cruiser model. With one of the best hulls for rough water and stability great for skiing, fishing, wakeboarding and long distant touring

    Features: Plenty of storage, Deep water reboarding step, Adjustable trim, cruise assist, no wake and learner modes, Yamaha DNA property security system, demobiliser fob. THIS IS NOT SUPERCHARGED so reduced weight and better reliability.

    Comes with Yamaha waverunner cover, custom built fishing rack, esky, safety gear including current EPIRB (registered and in date), v sheets, fire extinguisher, 2 adult life jackets, 2 kids life jackets.

    164 hours

    Price : $6700
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. dannyf

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 