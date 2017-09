Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Are all 650 X2 drive shafts the same #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Redding Age 28 Posts 18 Are all 650 X2 drive shafts the same Need a new drive shaft for my 87, there are some listings on ebay for 92-95, were any changes made to the drive shafts or can I use any X2 drive shaft?



They are all the same length. The later ones have the same thickness throughout the whole length, where as the earlier ones are thinner and then get thicker where it rides on the through hull bearing. I personally dont think it makes a difference. Ive had 2 big PJS motors driving the older style and never had an issue

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

