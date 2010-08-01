Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Victor Sheldon 1998 World Finals Motor #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,659 Victor Sheldon 1998 World Finals Motor Im selling a ultra rare team kawasaki powervalve motor that is believed to have been pulled from Victor Sheldon's SXI Pro after the 98 World Finals. This motor is basically a +3 stroker small pin 750 with a different cylinder and head. Total displacement is 785cc. Motor comes with: Crank, crankcases, cylinder, pistons, head, exhaust manifold, dry pipe, front cover, and what is left of the powervalve controller. I was told the original electronics died long ago. This motor does need some work, but it is just about one of a kind.



Crank: Is a SP crank that uses SP rods. Has a +3 stroke. Needs rebuild as bearings are noisey.

Crankcases are heavily ported SP cases. Has a special serial number and drain holes were never machined out.

Pistons: are 1st over SP pistons with modified Skirts. - Has some scoring and should be replaced.

Cylinder: is one off, has powervalves which operate smooth. All aluminum with plated bores. Plating is in good shape. The top deck on the cylinder needs some repair work on the waterjacket sealing surface. Piston sealing surface is good.

Head: Also one off, needs a little repair to one of the domes.

Exhaust: overall nice shape, doesnt seem to be any internal leaks and holds pressure.

PV controller: Probably not any use anymore, but is included.



This with a set of Novi carbs, is supposed to be at 160HP. Hate to sell it but im buying my first house and some extra cash would be nice. $1000 shipped for a historic piece and a motor that will get you to outrun the new SXR. Pics can be seen at: https://www.amazon.com/photos/share/...Tc4X5YSvbdgQdJ -95 750SXI

