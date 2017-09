Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Throttle cable issues #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location panama city beach Posts 623 Throttle cable issues Is there anyway to make a throttle cable that came with a 61x single carb motor fit a dual carb 62t/61x combo?? Cable seems to long.. is there a different type of bracket that can be bolted to carb or intake mani?



Any help would be appreciated! Just about have this ski going. It's for a rn superjet



