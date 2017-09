Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Parting out X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location NC Posts 6 Parting out X2 I have an 87 Kawasaki x2 that I'm parting out

I bought this dirt cheap and pulled the pipe off it.

this ski will run with a little love, doesn't seem to be getting fuel and I have no time to mess with it.

all parts are here besides the pipe

I have no clue how to post pictures here, and very rarely get on here. Text is the best way to reach me

(336)5961885 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location NC Posts 6 Re: Parting out X2 Pump, driveshaft, ride plate SOLD #3 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2006 Location Tomball, TX Age 37 Posts 526 Re: Parting out X2 Price on the motor shipped TX 77362? any compression readings? 91' 550sx (650 conversion)

89' js550 (650 conversion)

77' js440 (now 550)

94' Seadoo XP

93' X2

88' X2 (750 conversion w/ Blaster Limited pipe) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Peck3659 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules