  Today, 12:45 AM
    kawiski
    Starter Motor for 4-Stroke 12F, 15F & Ultras

    Selling for $40 locally or $60 shipped.
    Works fine & no rust at all.
    It will work on any Kawi 4-stroke skis whether normally aspirated or supercharged from 2003 to 2017 model years.
    But it will NOT work on any Kawi 2-stroke skis.
    Will post pix soon.
    In SoCal L.A. area.
