|
|
-
Top Dog
Starter Motor for 4-Stroke 12F, 15F & Ultras
Selling for $40 locally or $60 shipped.
Works fine & no rust at all.
It will work on any Kawi 4-stroke skis whether normally aspirated or supercharged from 2003 to 2017 model years.
But it will NOT work on any Kawi 2-stroke skis.
Will post pix soon.
In SoCal L.A. area.
Last edited by kawiski; Today at 12:46 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules