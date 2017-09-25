Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SJ Hood Vent Tubes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Copperas Cove, TX Age 34 Posts 42 SJ Hood Vent Tubes 20170925_193248_resized.jpg



I'm trying to replace my vent tubes because one is missing and the other is bent to crap but I can't find 2.5" ID tubing anywhere. I've checked all my auto parts stores and home improvement stores. The largest I can find is 2". I checked hoses for pool pumps, pond pumps, plumbing, electrical conduit, fuel hoses and radiator hoses still nothing. I might end up having to order something online.



Does anyone have any ideas of other hoses or tubes I can repurpose to use as the vent tubes?



If I have to order them, is this something I can go without for one weekend or should I wait until I get them in? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,567 Blog Entries 5 Re: SJ Hood Vent Tubes I probably have 20 of these tubes in my hoard of parts. VXRs used the same tubes as SNs. You can ride without them. Basically anyone running an aftermarket pipe removes the one on the front left. On all my SNs with dual carbs, I block off the hole on the right and make a new one on the left.



