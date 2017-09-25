pxctoday

  Today, 12:17 AM #1
    Tone
    Tone is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Tone's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Copperas Cove, TX
    Age
    34
    Posts
    42

    SJ Hood Vent Tubes

    20170925_193248_resized.jpg

    I'm trying to replace my vent tubes because one is missing and the other is bent to crap but I can't find 2.5" ID tubing anywhere. I've checked all my auto parts stores and home improvement stores. The largest I can find is 2". I checked hoses for pool pumps, pond pumps, plumbing, electrical conduit, fuel hoses and radiator hoses still nothing. I might end up having to order something online.

    Does anyone have any ideas of other hoses or tubes I can repurpose to use as the vent tubes?

    If I have to order them, is this something I can go without for one weekend or should I wait until I get them in?
  Today, 01:16 AM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,567
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: SJ Hood Vent Tubes

    I probably have 20 of these tubes in my hoard of parts. VXRs used the same tubes as SNs. You can ride without them. Basically anyone running an aftermarket pipe removes the one on the front left. On all my SNs with dual carbs, I block off the hole on the right and make a new one on the left.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
