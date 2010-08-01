pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:29 PM
    E350
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    355

    Best Gasket Sealer(s)?

    I am going to vacuum test the 650cc engine in my wife's X2. For the test, I plan to remove the exhaust to pipe gasket and also remove the carburetor to intake manifold gasket and temporarily replace them both with 1/16" thick rubber sheet in the same shape as the removed gaskets.

    [Note: There has been a little setback regarding the aluminum exhaust manifold to pipe portion of this job because one of the three bolt holes is stripped because the prior owner cross-threaded 10mm 1.50 pitch bolts into the 10mm 1.25 pitch manifold bolt holes. But I digress.]

    This is what Group K says about air leaks due to gaskets without sealer:

    "Intake gaskets, particularly ones with no sealer on them, are always candidates for small air leak"

    http://www.groupk.com/tec-airleak.htm

    ABOUT AIR LEAKS - The engine you save could be your own


    So my questions are:

    1. What is the best sealer, if any, for gaskets on the intake side of the engine? and

    2. What is the best sealer, if any, for gaskets on the exhaust side of the engine? (I noticed that there was some sort of silicone on the manifold to pipe gasket when I removed it.)

    I know I am asking basic questions, but I appreciate all your help.
    Learning Slowly...
  Yesterday, 11:40 PM
    JustStandups
    Frequent Poster JustStandups's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sacramento
    Age
    33
    Posts
    184

    Re: Best Gasket Sealer(s)?

    Three bond 1211 is what everyone has told me, it's all I use on 2 stroke. It's pricey but ive never had a leak and looks like what I've seen on lots of factory motors.

  Yesterday, 11:40 PM
    AC 46
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home AC 46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    7,889

    Re: Best Gasket Sealer(s)?

    Best to reseal then test.Just my two cents.I like yamabond.
  Yesterday, 11:47 PM
    E350
    PWCToday Guru E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    355

    Re: Best Gasket Sealer(s)?

    AC 46: I looked it up and on ebay there is Yamabond 4, 5 and 6B? So, which ones and for which application intake and/or exhaust?
