I am going to vacuum test the 650cc engine in my wife's X2. For the test, I plan to remove the exhaust to pipe gasket and also remove the carburetor to intake manifold gasket and temporarily replace them both with 1/16" thick rubber sheet in the same shape as the removed gaskets.
[Note: There has been a little setback regarding the aluminum exhaust manifold to pipe portion of this job because one of the three bolt holes is stripped because the prior owner cross-threaded 10mm 1.50 pitch bolts into the 10mm 1.25 pitch manifold bolt holes. But I digress.]
This is what Group K says about air leaks due to gaskets without sealer:
"Intake gaskets, particularly ones with no sealer on them, are always candidates for small air leak"
http://www.groupk.com/tec-airleak.htm
ABOUT AIR LEAKS - The engine you save could be your own
So my questions are:
1. What is the best sealer, if any, for gaskets on the intake side of the engine? and
2. What is the best sealer, if any, for gaskets on the exhaust side of the engine? (I noticed that there was some sort of silicone on the manifold to pipe gasket when I removed it.)
I know I am asking basic questions, but I appreciate all your help.