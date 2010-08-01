|
what is the best adhesive for hydroturfing an old ski?
I'm looking to clean up my 650sx and get some new plush padding and turf installed. I see blowsion sells their own turf adhesive and they claim that its the "nastiest adhesive we could find". Any reviews on this stuff? I see weldwood referenced on this site frequently as well.
Re: what is the best adhesive for hydroturfing an old ski?
everyone ive seen all use a product called weldwood red can by a company called "dap" any hardware store such as lowes home depot will stock it.
