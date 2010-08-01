pxctoday

  Today, 08:02 PM
    09dewaed
    09dewaed is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Philly
    Age
    27
    Posts
    5

    what is the best adhesive for hydroturfing an old ski?

    I'm looking to clean up my 650sx and get some new plush padding and turf installed. I see blowsion sells their own turf adhesive and they claim that its the "nastiest adhesive we could find". Any reviews on this stuff? I see weldwood referenced on this site frequently as well.
  Today, 08:13 PM
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,180

    Re: what is the best adhesive for hydroturfing an old ski?

    everyone ive seen all use a product called weldwood red can by a company called "dap" any hardware store such as lowes home depot will stock it.
