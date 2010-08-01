|
1998 1100 won't run in water
Already replaced the fuel pump, went through the carbs and they're spotless. Runs perfect on land, won't rev up in water. Gets to 8-9 mph and 3600 rpm. What am I missing? Some kind of limiter? Seems to be a lot of back pressure on the return line to the tank. Tried riding with gas cap off no affect. Rode with the seat off, no exhaust leaks. I'm at a loss. I know next to nothing about cv carbs
