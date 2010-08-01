Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 1100 won't run in water #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Fort Wayne Indiana Age 27 Posts 257 1998 1100 won't run in water Already replaced the fuel pump, went through the carbs and they're spotless. Runs perfect on land, won't rev up in water. Gets to 8-9 mph and 3600 rpm. What am I missing? Some kind of limiter? Seems to be a lot of back pressure on the return line to the tank. Tried riding with gas cap off no affect. Rode with the seat off, no exhaust leaks. I'm at a loss. I know next to nothing about cv carbs





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules