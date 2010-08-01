Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vintage Jetski Dolly #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,464 Vintage Jetski Dolly Vintage jetski dolly for old 300/400/440/550/650 skis, what we would now call a "beach dolly"



1970s era, in good shape, local pickup only





Make offer Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 04:47 PM .

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules